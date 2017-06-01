Caught on camera: Suspect unmasked

Deputies are looking for Ryan Rashall, the Moss Bluff man accused of stealing a cash register drawer from a convenience store off Highway 171 in Moss Bluff at around 2:10 a.m. Thursday.

"In 27 years of me being here, I have not seen anybody walk in and just grab a cash register and run off with it," said Commander James McGee of the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.

As surveillance video shows, the suspect walked into the store and took the register off the counter. The scarf concealing his face fell off, but he was determined to steal the undisclosed amount of cash. After a brief struggle to get a grip on the drawer, the suspect walked off before the store clerk noticed.

In slow motion, you can see the suspect was wearing a tube sock as a glove.

"We're just real happy that we got the quality of video and pictures that we have because we know we're going to find him," said McGee

But Rashall isn't the only suspect deputies are looking for.

"If somebody assisted him with the robbery or if somebody is assisting him now hiding him, we're going to charge them too. We're going after them," said McGee.

