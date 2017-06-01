Caught on camera: Suspect unmasked - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Caught on camera: Suspect unmasked

MOSS BLUFF, LA (KPLC) -

Deputies are looking for Ryan Rashall, the Moss Bluff man accused of stealing a cash register drawer from a convenience store off Highway 171 in Moss Bluff at around 2:10 a.m. Thursday.

"In 27 years of me being here, I have not seen anybody walk in and just grab a cash register and run off with it," said Commander James McGee of the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.

As surveillance video shows, the suspect walked into the store and took the register off the counter. The scarf concealing his face fell off, but he was determined to steal the undisclosed amount of cash. After a brief struggle to get a grip on the drawer, the suspect walked off before the store clerk noticed.

In slow motion, you can see the suspect was wearing a tube sock as a glove.

"We're just real happy that we got the quality of video and pictures that we have because we know we're going to find him," said McGee

But Rashall isn't the only suspect deputies are looking for.

"If somebody assisted him with the robbery or if somebody is assisting him now hiding him, we're going to charge them too. We're going after them," said McGee.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • UPDATE: Steel beam removed, ship channel reopened

    UPDATE: Steel beam removed, ship channel reopened

    Thursday, June 1 2017 9:38 PM EDT2017-06-02 01:38:41 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    The Calcasieu Ship Channel has reopened and vessel traffic has resumed without restrictions, after divers and salvage crews were able to remove the steel pipe obstructing it late Thursday afternoon, said Lt. Peter Bizzaro, public affairs officer for Coast Guard Lake Charles. The channel was closed south of Hackberry after a steel beam fell off a dredging barge yesterday. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Ship Channel has reopened and vessel traffic has resumed without restrictions, after divers and salvage crews were able to remove the steel pipe obstructing it late Thursday afternoon, said Lt. Peter Bizzaro, public affairs officer for Coast Guard Lake Charles. The channel was closed south of Hackberry after a steel beam fell off a dredging barge yesterday. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

  • Caught on camera: Suspect unmasked

    Caught on camera: Suspect unmasked

    Thursday, June 1 2017 8:44 PM EDT2017-06-02 00:44:46 GMT

    Deputies are looking for Ryan Rashall, the Moss Bluff man accused of stealing a cash register drawer from a convenience store off Highway 171 in Moss Bluff at around 2:10 a.m. Thursday.

    "In 27 years of me being here, I have not seen anybody walk in and just grab a cash register and run off with it," said Commander James McGee of the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.

    More >>

    Deputies are looking for Ryan Rashall, the Moss Bluff man accused of stealing a cash register drawer from a convenience store off Highway 171 in Moss Bluff at around 2:10 a.m. Thursday.

    "In 27 years of me being here, I have not seen anybody walk in and just grab a cash register and run off with it," said Commander James McGee of the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.

    More >>

  • Hurricane season 2017: Are you prepared?

    Hurricane season 2017: Are you prepared?

    Thursday, June 1 2017 8:02 PM EDT2017-06-02 00:02:43 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    Today, June 1, marks the first day of hurricane season, but how many of us are prepared? For many, Hurricane preparedness is not at the top of their lists, but it should be.  According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) above-normal Atlantic hurricane season is most likely this year. So how can you prepare if you haven't done so yet? The National Hurricane Center and Federal Emergency Management Agency's (FEMA) has several tips: Put together a...

    More >>

    Today, June 1, marks the first day of hurricane season, but how many of us are prepared? For many, Hurricane preparedness is not at the top of their lists, but it should be.  According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) above-normal Atlantic hurricane season is most likely this year. So how can you prepare if you haven't done so yet? The National Hurricane Center and Federal Emergency Management Agency's (FEMA) has several tips: Put together a...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly