Steel beam closes ship channel south of Hackberry

The ship channel remains closed south of Hackberry after a steel beam fell off a dredging barge yesterday.

The Coast Guard says it closed the ship channel to avoid damage to vessels.

Salvage crews will remove the beam so ship traffic can resume, according to a news release from Lt. Peter Bizzaro, public affairs officer for Coast Guard Lake Charles.

The 60-foot metal spud beam fell off the vessel "Mike Hooks" at 9:45 a.m. Wednesday.

The Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit Lake Charles put a safety zone in place to to prevent damage to oceangoing ship traffic.

Vessels with a draft of 15 feet or less are permitted to transit the channel.

