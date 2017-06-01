Hurricane season 2017: Are you prepared? - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Hurricane season 2017: Are you prepared?

(Source: KPLC) (Source: KPLC)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

Today, June 1, marks the first day of hurricane season but how many of us are prepared?

For many, hurricane preparedness is not at the top of their lists but it should be. 

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) an above-normal Atlantic hurricane season is likely this year.

So how can you prepare if you haven't done so yet?

The National Hurricane Center and Federal Emergency Management Agency's (FEMA) have several tips:

  • Put together a disaster supply kit, including a flashlight, batteries, cash, first aid supplies, and copies of your critical information and documents should you need to evacuate.
  • Know where to go. If you are ordered to evacuate, know the local hurricane evacuation route(s) to take and have a plan for where you can stay. Contact your local emergency management agency for more information.
  • If you decide to stay in your home, plan for adequate supplies in case you lose power and water for several days and you are not able to leave due to flooding or blocked roads.
  • Make a family emergency communication plan in case you get separated.

Whether you decide to stay or leave, make sure your home is prepared for the potential impact a hurricane can cause.

  • Trim or remove damaged trees and limbs to keep you and your property safe.
  • Reinforce the roof, windows, and doors, including the garage doors.
  • Purchase a portable generator or install a generator for use during power outages. 

For more tips, click HERE

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • State Fire Marshal investigating cause of Oakdale fire

    State Fire Marshal investigating cause of Oakdale fire

    Thursday, June 1 2017 7:32 PM EDT2017-06-01 23:32:48 GMT
    (Source: Joseph Lockett / Oakdale Police Chief)(Source: Joseph Lockett / Oakdale Police Chief)
    The state fire marshal is investigating to help determine the cause of the fire that destroyed much of Oakdale Elementary School Wednesday. Allen Parish school officials are working to develop a plan to provide for the children who would normally attend classes there in the fall, but  before making a plan they have to get the findings of both the fire marshal and an insurance adjuster.  Through the day the fire was still smoldering and a few school employees were allowed a...More >>
    The state fire marshal is investigating to help determine the cause of the fire that destroyed much of Oakdale Elementary School Wednesday. Allen Parish school officials are working to develop a plan to provide for the children who would normally attend classes there in the fall, but  before making a plan they have to get the findings of both the fire marshal and an insurance adjuster.  Through the day the fire was still smoldering and a few school employees were allowed a...More >>

  • Steel beam closes ship channel south of Hackberry

    Steel beam closes ship channel south of Hackberry

    Thursday, June 1 2017 7:03 PM EDT2017-06-01 23:03:37 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    The ship channel remains closed south of Hackberry after a steel beam fell off a dredging barge yesterday. The Coast Guard says it closed the ship channel to avoid damage to vessels. Salvage crews will remove the beam so ship traffic can resume, according to a news release from Lt. Peter Bizzaro, public affairs officer for Coast Guard Lake Charles. The 60-foot metal spud beam fell off the vessel "Mike Hooks" at 9:45 a.m. Wednesday. The Coast Guard Marine Safety...

    More >>

    The ship channel remains closed south of Hackberry after a steel beam fell off a dredging barge yesterday. The Coast Guard says it closed the ship channel to avoid damage to vessels. Salvage crews will remove the beam so ship traffic can resume, according to a news release from Lt. Peter Bizzaro, public affairs officer for Coast Guard Lake Charles. The 60-foot metal spud beam fell off the vessel "Mike Hooks" at 9:45 a.m. Wednesday. The Coast Guard Marine Safety...

    More >>

  • Hurricane season 2017: Are you prepared?

    Hurricane season 2017: Are you prepared?

    Thursday, June 1 2017 6:51 PM EDT2017-06-01 22:51:28 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    Today, June 1, marks the first day of hurricane season but how many of us are prepared? For many, Hurricane preparedness is not at the top of their lists but it should be.  According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) above-normal Atlantic hurricane season is most likely this year. So how can you prepare if you haven't done so yet? The National Hurricane Center and Federal Emergency Management Agency's (FEMA) has several tips: Put together a...

    More >>

    Today, June 1, marks the first day of hurricane season but how many of us are prepared? For many, Hurricane preparedness is not at the top of their lists but it should be.  According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) above-normal Atlantic hurricane season is most likely this year. So how can you prepare if you haven't done so yet? The National Hurricane Center and Federal Emergency Management Agency's (FEMA) has several tips: Put together a...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly