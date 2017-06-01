Hurricane season 2017: Are you prepared?

Today, June 1, marks the first day of hurricane season but how many of us are prepared?

For many, hurricane preparedness is not at the top of their lists but it should be.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) an above-normal Atlantic hurricane season is likely this year.

So how can you prepare if you haven't done so yet?

The National Hurricane Center and Federal Emergency Management Agency's (FEMA) have several tips:

Put together a disaster supply kit, including a flashlight, batteries, cash, first aid supplies, and copies of your critical information and documents should you need to evacuate.

Know where to go. If you are ordered to evacuate, know the local hurricane evacuation route(s) to take and have a plan for where you can stay. Contact your local emergency management agency for more information.

If you decide to stay in your home, plan for adequate supplies in case you lose power and water for several days and you are not able to leave due to flooding or blocked roads.

Make a family emergency communication plan in case you get separated.

Whether you decide to stay or leave, make sure your home is prepared for the potential impact a hurricane can cause.

Trim or remove damaged trees and limbs to keep you and your property safe.

Reinforce the roof, windows, and doors, including the garage doors.

Purchase a portable generator or install a generator for use during power outages.

