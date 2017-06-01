Lake Charles men indicted on armed robbery, home invasion charge - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Lake Charles men indicted on armed robbery, home invasion charges

Posted By Josh White, Digital Content Producer
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: City of Lake Charles) (Source: City of Lake Charles)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Two Lake Charles men have been indicted on charges stemming from an armed robbery of a home in the 2700 block of Church Street in April.

Dontae Scott, 21, and Walter Williams, 20, were each indicted on a charge of armed robbery with a firearm and a charge of home invasion related to an April 6 home invasion and armed robbery, during which victims told police the suspects entered their home armed and demanded personal property, then fled the scene.

Victims also told officers that they heard a single gunshot from behind their home after the suspects left; while Williams and Scott fled, Williams' firearm discharged and struck Scott in the abdomen.

Police first arrested Williams, and later located Scott in stable condition at a local hospital.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • State Fire Marshal investigating cause of Oakdale fire

    State Fire Marshal investigating cause of Oakdale fire

    Thursday, June 1 2017 7:32 PM EDT2017-06-01 23:32:48 GMT
    (Source: Joseph Lockett / Oakdale Police Chief)(Source: Joseph Lockett / Oakdale Police Chief)
    The state fire marshal is investigating to help determine the cause of the fire that destroyed much of Oakdale Elementary School Wednesday. Allen Parish school officials are working to develop a plan to provide for the children who would normally attend classes there in the fall, but  before making a plan they have to get the findings of both the fire marshal and an insurance adjuster.  Through the day the fire was still smoldering and a few school employees were allowed a...More >>
    The state fire marshal is investigating to help determine the cause of the fire that destroyed much of Oakdale Elementary School Wednesday. Allen Parish school officials are working to develop a plan to provide for the children who would normally attend classes there in the fall, but  before making a plan they have to get the findings of both the fire marshal and an insurance adjuster.  Through the day the fire was still smoldering and a few school employees were allowed a...More >>

  • Steel beam closes ship channel south of Hackberry

    Steel beam closes ship channel south of Hackberry

    Thursday, June 1 2017 7:03 PM EDT2017-06-01 23:03:37 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    The ship channel remains closed south of Hackberry after a steel beam fell off a dredging barge yesterday. The Coast Guard says it closed the ship channel to avoid damage to vessels. Salvage crews will remove the beam so ship traffic can resume, according to a news release from Lt. Peter Bizzaro, public affairs officer for Coast Guard Lake Charles. The 60-foot metal spud beam fell off the vessel "Mike Hooks" at 9:45 a.m. Wednesday. The Coast Guard Marine Safety...

    More >>

    The ship channel remains closed south of Hackberry after a steel beam fell off a dredging barge yesterday. The Coast Guard says it closed the ship channel to avoid damage to vessels. Salvage crews will remove the beam so ship traffic can resume, according to a news release from Lt. Peter Bizzaro, public affairs officer for Coast Guard Lake Charles. The 60-foot metal spud beam fell off the vessel "Mike Hooks" at 9:45 a.m. Wednesday. The Coast Guard Marine Safety...

    More >>

  • Hurricane season 2017: Are you prepared?

    Hurricane season 2017: Are you prepared?

    Thursday, June 1 2017 6:51 PM EDT2017-06-01 22:51:28 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    Today, June 1, marks the first day of hurricane season but how many of us are prepared? For many, Hurricane preparedness is not at the top of their lists but it should be.  According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) above-normal Atlantic hurricane season is most likely this year. So how can you prepare if you haven't done so yet? The National Hurricane Center and Federal Emergency Management Agency's (FEMA) has several tips: Put together a...

    More >>

    Today, June 1, marks the first day of hurricane season but how many of us are prepared? For many, Hurricane preparedness is not at the top of their lists but it should be.  According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) above-normal Atlantic hurricane season is most likely this year. So how can you prepare if you haven't done so yet? The National Hurricane Center and Federal Emergency Management Agency's (FEMA) has several tips: Put together a...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly