Lake Charles men indicted on armed robbery, home invasion charges

Two Lake Charles men have been indicted on charges stemming from an armed robbery of a home in the 2700 block of Church Street in April.

Dontae Scott, 21, and Walter Williams, 20, were each indicted on a charge of armed robbery with a firearm and a charge of home invasion related to an April 6 home invasion and armed robbery, during which victims told police the suspects entered their home armed and demanded personal property, then fled the scene.

Victims also told officers that they heard a single gunshot from behind their home after the suspects left; while Williams and Scott fled, Williams' firearm discharged and struck Scott in the abdomen.

Police first arrested Williams, and later located Scott in stable condition at a local hospital.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.