Hurricane season has officially begun: Is your name on the list?

A Lafayette man has been arrested in the case of missing Lafayette teen Jacqueline "Daisy" Landry, according to KATC.
Malik Davis, 22, was arrested Wednesday night by detectives on a charge of second degree murder and booked into the Lafayette Parish jail, according to John Mowell, spokesman for the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office.
A special trip is coming up this weekend for a special family. Lindsey Gray and her husband were each raising a special needs child when they married five years ago. Now 15-year old Zander, 9-year old Derek and their parents are off on the trip of a lifetime. The family is leaving Saturday by limo for the New Orleans airport to catch a flight to Walt Disney World in Orlando. Zander and Derek got the exciting news at the Lake Charles Chuck E. Cheese's this evening.
With assistance from the public, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office detectives have identified a suspect in the early morning robbery of a cash register drawer from a Moss Bluff convenience store, said CPSO spokesperson Kim Myers.
CPSO has identified the suspect as Ryan K. Rashall, 31, of Moss Bluff.
Through tonight we will see mostly cloudy skies with a few scattered thunderstorms possible. Any rain we see should not be like we saw last night. Rain chances are low and widely scattered. The winds will be blowing out of the east at about 5 mph overnight. The rain chances will remain high through the rest of the week. There is a 60% chance for Friday. We will have mostly cloudy skies. Showers and thunderstorms are possible any time during the day.
The following is a list of road closures for Southwest Louisiana.
