Hurricane season has officially begun: Is your name on the list?

There may not be any tropical storms in the Gulf but with today marking the first day of hurricane season we're taking a closer look at the names that have been selected for this year's storms.

Here are the National Hurricane Center tropical cyclone names for 2017:

Arlene

Bret

Cindy

Don

Emily

Franklin

Gert

Harvey

Irma

Jose

Katia

Lee

Maria

Nate

Ophelia

Philippe

Rina

Sean

Tammy

Vince

Whitney

Do any of them look familiar?

Back in April, Tropical Storm Arlene came and went. It happened well before the official start of hurricane season and eventually dissipated without affecting any land.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) says each year, the United States averages some 10,000 thunderstorms, 5,000 floods, 1,300 tornadoes and two Atlantic hurricanes, as well as widespread droughts and wildfires.

Last year, 15 storms were named - the most named storms in four years.

Hurricane season ends Nov. 30.

For a full list of names every year until 2022 click HERE.

