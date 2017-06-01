CPSO identifies suspect in early morning robbery, issues warrant

With assistance from the public, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office detectives have identified a suspect in the early morning robbery of a cash register drawer from a Moss Bluff convenience store, said CPSO spokeswoman Kim Myers.

CPSO has identified the suspect as Ryan K. Rashall, 31, of Moss Bluff.

Judge David Ritchie signed an arrest warrant for Rashall in the amount of $50,000 for simple robbery. Rashall was previously convicted of armed robbery in 2009 and is currently on supervised probation, said Myers.

Early Thursday morning, at approximately 2:10 a.m., CPSO received a call from a convenience store on Hwy 171 in Moss Bluff in reference to the robbery. The preliminary investigation revealed the suspect entered the store and was able to steal the cash register drawer, which contained an undisclosed amount of money. The suspect then fled the store on foot, said Myers.

Detectives are currently searching for Rashall and ask anyone with information regarding his whereabouts to please call the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office at 491-3605, or 911.

CPSO Detective Beth McGee is the lead investigator on this case.

