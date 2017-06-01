Lake Charles and Sulphur selected as host sites for LHSAA basketball and baseball state championships

Baton Rouge, LA -
The LHSAA executive committee selected hosts for the LHSAA championship events at its annual summer meeting Thursday. Southwest Louisiana won the bid for both baseball and boy's basketball, keeping four state championships in the area (softball, swimming).
Volleyball: Kenner
Cross Country: Natchitoches
Wrestling: Shreveport/Bossier
Soccer: Lafayette*
Girls Basketball: Alexandria*
Boys Basketball: Lake Charles
Powerlifting: Alexandria*
Tennis: Monroe
Baseball: Sulphur
* New host sites
