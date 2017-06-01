Lake Charles and Sulphur selected as host sites for LHSAA basketball and baseball state championships

The LHSAA executive committee selected hosts for the LHSAA championship events at its annual summer meeting Thursday. Southwest Louisiana won the bid for both baseball and boy's basketball, keeping four state championships in the area (softball, swimming).

Volleyball: Kenner

Cross Country: Natchitoches

Wrestling: Shreveport/Bossier

Soccer: Lafayette*

Girls Basketball: Alexandria*

Boys Basketball: Lake Charles

Powerlifting: Alexandria*

Tennis: Monroe

Baseball: Sulphur

* New host sites

