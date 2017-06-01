Man arrested on murder charge in connection with missing Lafayet - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Man arrested on murder charge in connection with missing Lafayette teen

Posted By Josh White, Digital Content Producer
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Department) (Source: Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Department)
(Source: Landry family) (Source: Landry family)
Lafayette, LA (KPLC) -

A Lafayette man has been arrested in the case of missing Lafayette teen Jacqueline "Daisy" Landry, according to KATC

Malik Davis, 22, was arrested Wednesday night by detectives on a charge of second degree murder and booked into the Lafayette Parish jail, according to John Mowell, spokesman for the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office.

18-year old Landry has been missing since Thursday, May 25, 2017.

Detectives are continuing to investigate all of the circumstances surrounding Landry's disappearance and are asking anyone with
information to please come forward and call the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office at 337 232 9211 or call Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 337 232 TIPS.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Man arrested on murder charge in connection with missing Lafayette teen

    Man arrested on murder charge in connection with missing Lafayette teen

    Thursday, June 1 2017 5:47 PM EDT2017-06-01 21:47:36 GMT
    (Source: Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Department)(Source: Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Department)

    A Lafayette man has been arrested in the case of missing Lafayette teen Jacqueline "Daisy" Landry, according to KATC. 

    Malik Davis, 22, was arrested Wednesday night by detectives on a charge of second degree murder and booked into the Lafayette Parish jail, according to John Mowell, spokesman for the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office.

    More >>

    A Lafayette man has been arrested in the case of missing Lafayette teen Jacqueline "Daisy" Landry, according to KATC. 

    Malik Davis, 22, was arrested Wednesday night by detectives on a charge of second degree murder and booked into the Lafayette Parish jail, according to John Mowell, spokesman for the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office.

    More >>

  • They're going to Disney World!

    They're going to Disney World!

    Thursday, June 1 2017 5:38 PM EDT2017-06-01 21:38:55 GMT

    A special trip is coming up this weekend for a special family. Lindsey Gray and her husband were each raising a special needs child when they married five years ago. Now 15-year old Zander, 9-year old Derek and their parents are off on the trip of a lifetime. The family is leaving Saturday by limo for the New Orleans airport to catch a flight to Walt Disney World in Orlando. Zander and Derek got the exciting news at the Lake Charles Chuck E. Cheese's this evening. Louis...

    More >>

    A special trip is coming up this weekend for a special family. Lindsey Gray and her husband were each raising a special needs child when they married five years ago. Now 15-year old Zander, 9-year old Derek and their parents are off on the trip of a lifetime. The family is leaving Saturday by limo for the New Orleans airport to catch a flight to Walt Disney World in Orlando. Zander and Derek got the exciting news at the Lake Charles Chuck E. Cheese's this evening. Louis...

    More >>

  • CPSO identifies suspect in early morning robbery, issues warrant

    CPSO identifies suspect in early morning robbery, issues warrant

    Thursday, June 1 2017 4:13 PM EDT2017-06-01 20:13:09 GMT
    (Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)(Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)

    With assistance from the public, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office detectives have identified a suspect in the early morning robbery of a cash register drawer from a Moss Bluff convenience store, said CPSO spokesperson Kim Myers.

    CPSO has identified the suspect as Ryan K. Rashall, 31, of Moss Bluff. 

    More >>

    With assistance from the public, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office detectives have identified a suspect in the early morning robbery of a cash register drawer from a Moss Bluff convenience store, said CPSO spokesperson Kim Myers.

    CPSO has identified the suspect as Ryan K. Rashall, 31, of Moss Bluff. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly