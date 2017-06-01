Man arrested on murder charge in connection with missing Lafayette teen

A Lafayette man has been arrested in the case of missing Lafayette teen Jacqueline "Daisy" Landry, according to KATC.

Malik Davis, 22, was arrested Wednesday night by detectives on a charge of second degree murder and booked into the Lafayette Parish jail, according to John Mowell, spokesman for the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office.

18-year old Landry has been missing since Thursday, May 25, 2017.

Detectives are continuing to investigate all of the circumstances surrounding Landry's disappearance and are asking anyone with

information to please come forward and call the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office at 337 232 9211 or call Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 337 232 TIPS.

