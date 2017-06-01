FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mostly cloudy skies with isolated showers for the rest of today

Through tonight we will see mostly cloudy skies with a few scattered thunderstorms possible. Any rain we see should not be like we saw last night. Rain chances are low and widely scattered. The winds will be blowing out of the east at about 5 mph overnight.

The rain chances will remain high through the rest of the week. There is a 60% chance for Friday. We will have mostly cloudy skies. Showers and thunderstorms are possible any time during the day, but more likely in the afternoon. These storms will also be widely scattered across southwest Louisiana. Temperatures will remain in the mid 80s.

This weekend, rain chances increase to 70%. Each day will have mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Another system, making its way across Texas, will be heading to our area bringing more moisture and better rain chances. We could also see moisture arrive out of the south from another system that could increase rain chances more. There is uncertainty about the system out of the Gulf if it will make it all the way to our area, or if it will rain itself out, or go a different direction. If the system does make it to our area, it is not going to be a tropical system. If the storms make it to our area, storms will be more widespread across southwest Louisiana.

By Monday and Tuesday next week, rain chances go back down to 40% with scattered thunderstorms. The better chance comes in the afternoon each day. Temperatures will still be in the mid 80s.

By Wednesday and into next weekend, we could have a slight break from some of the showers. There is still a 20% chance for showers. Clouds should be clearing by the end of next week. We will continue to monitor the rain chances each day.