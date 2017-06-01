Police: Man shot in cheek while playing Russian roulette

A man was shot in the cheek while playing Russian roulette Tuesday in the area of Prater and Knapp streets, authorities with the Lake Charles Police Department said.

When officers responded to the call around 11:18 p.m. Monday, a male had a gunshot wound to his right cheek, Deputy Chief Mark Kraus said. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The man responsible for the shooting - Romain Boutte, 27, of Lake Charles - was also at the scene, Kraus said. The weapon used by Boutte in the shooting was reported stolen.

Boutte was arrested on charges of negligent injuring, illegal use of a dangerous instrument and illegal possession of a stolen firearm.

Cpl. Michael Manuel was the responding officer and Det. Cpl. Willie Fontenot and Det. Sgt. Garrett Graham are the investigators.

