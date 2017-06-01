TRAFFIC: 18-wheeler overturns on I-10 westbound

An 18-wheeler has overturned on I-10, near Opelousas Street.

A three-vehicle accident in the eastbound lanes at the foot of the I-10 bridge has been cleared.

Drivers are urged to use a different route, if possible.

Sgt. James Anderson, Troop D spokesman, said state police has responded to seven crashes this morning, four on I-10 between Sulphur and Vinton.

"When driving in rainy weather, motorists are reminded to reduce their speed and to allow additional space between their vehicle and other vehicles," Anderson said. "Additionally, Louisiana state law requires motorists to turn on their lights when driving in rain or fog."

