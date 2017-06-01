Surveillance video shows man taking cash register drawer from store

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying a man suspected of stealing a cash register from a Moss Bluff convenience store.

Video surveillance shows a man entering the store and stealing the cash register drawer and the money it contained, said Kim Myers, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokesman.

Deputies were called to the store on U.S. 171 around 2:10 a.m. The man fled the store on foot.

Myers asked anyone with information to call 491-3605 or Crimestoppers at 439-2222.

Detective Beth McGee is the lead investigator.

