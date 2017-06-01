Surveillance video shows man taking cash register drawer from store

A man was shot in the cheek while playing Russian roulette Tuesday in the area of Prater and Knapp streets, authorities with the Lake Charles Police Department said. When officers responded to the call around 11:18 p.m. Monday, a male had a gunshot wound to his right cheek, Deputy Chief Mark Kraus said. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The man responsible for the shooting - Romain Boutte, 27, of Lake Charles - was also at the scene, Kraus said. The weapon used b...More >>
A man was shot in the cheek while playing Russian roulette Tuesday in the area of Prater and Knapp streets, authorities with the Lake Charles Police Department said. When officers responded to the call around 11:18 p.m. Monday, a male had a gunshot wound to his right cheek, Deputy Chief Mark Kraus said. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The man responsible for the shooting - Romain Boutte, 27, of Lake Charles - was also at the scene, Kraus said. The weapon used b...More >>
An 18-wheeler has overturned on I-10, near Opelousas Street. There is also a five-vehicle accident in the eastbound lanes at the foot of the I-10 bridge. Drivers are urged to use a different route, if possible. Sgt. James Anderson, Troop D spokesman, said state police has responded to seven crashes this morning, four on I-10 between Sulphur and Vinton. "When driving in rainy weather, motorists are reminded to reduce their speed and to allow additional space between their vehi...More >>
An 18-wheeler has overturned on I-10, near Opelousas Street. There is also a five-vehicle accident in the eastbound lanes at the foot of the I-10 bridge. Drivers are urged to use a different route, if possible. Sgt. James Anderson, Troop D spokesman, said state police has responded to seven crashes this morning, four on I-10 between Sulphur and Vinton. "When driving in rainy weather, motorists are reminded to reduce their speed and to allow additional space between their vehi...More >>
What we flush down our toilets or rinse down our the sinks may not be the first thing on our minds, but it's causing a big problem for the City of Lake Charles.More >>
What we flush down our toilets or rinse down our the sinks may not be the first thing on our minds, but it's causing a big problem for the City of Lake Charles.More >>
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying a man suspected of stealing a cash register from a Moss Bluff convenience store. Video surveillance shows a man entering the store and stealing the cash register drawer and the money it contained, said Kim Myers, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokesman. Deputies were called to the store on U.S. 171 around 2:10 a.m. The man fled the store on foot. Myers asked anyone with information to call 491-3...More >>
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying a man suspected of stealing a cash register from a Moss Bluff convenience store. Video surveillance shows a man entering the store and stealing the cash register drawer and the money it contained, said Kim Myers, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokesman. Deputies were called to the store on U.S. 171 around 2:10 a.m. The man fled the store on foot. Myers asked anyone with information to call 491-3...More >>
The Town of Oberlin has been placed under a boil water advisory until further notice due to an electrical failure that occurred sometime during the night.More >>
The Town of Oberlin has been placed under a boil water advisory until further notice due to an electrical failure that occurred sometime during the night.More >>