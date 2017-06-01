What's Going Around: whooping cough

A pill that contains three powerful antiviral drugs might offer a cure for many hepatitis C patients who have failed other treatments, researchers report.More >>
Multidrug-resistant bacteria, such as E. coli, can be found in more than one-quarter of people living in nursing homes, a research review finds.More >>
If you're a new father, spending plenty of time with your baby could boost his or her mental development, a new study suggests.More >>
Methamphetamine users who quit the drug may get a break: New research suggests it's possible to reverse heart damage with proper medical treatment.More >>
Before your family pulls out their swimsuits this Memorial Day, brush up on water safety, for your kids' sake.More >>
