TRAFFIC: Avoid I-10 eastbound near Lakeshore Drive due to accident

It was a packed house full of parents, teachers and local day care providers as they all came to find out what is going to happen to the pre-K program in Calcasieu Parish at Wednesday night's meeting. Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus proposed that they will fill all of the 1380 slots with eligible students, and offer an additional 390 slots for ineligible students who had applied and were wait listed back in March. Since the pre-K program is grant funded the school ...