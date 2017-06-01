Bob Cain served in Air Force and Westlake Police - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Bob Cain served in Air Force and Westlake Police

KPLC-TV KPLC-TV
WESTLAKE, LA (KPLC) -

Bob Cain signed up for the U.S. Air Force in October of 1959 while living in Buffalo, New York, where he says there are two seasons: July and Winter.

"I hated snow. So 4 days after I turned 18, because my folks wouldn't sign for me, I enlisted in the Air Force and left Buffalo and I've only been back for one class reunion and two funerals." 

He was assigned to electronics and quickly became versed on radar.

"I worked on heavy ground equipment radar, like used to be out on Highway 14, the McNeese farm. We had a similar set over in Spain just like it that we worked in." 

He stayed in the Air Force 20 years and 11 days. 

"Two tours in Alaska, about thirty miles north of the Arctic Circle in the Bering strait. It was a remote assignment. You went for a year and the only way you came out was in a body bag or your tour was over." 

In 1979, he located here in Southwest Louisiana, becoming a Westlake Police officer.

"Of course back then we didn't wear a vest. You carried a weapon but you didn't walk up to the car with your hand on it. You just didn't worry back then. Maybe we should have, but we didn't." 

Cain said when he first started at Westlake PD, there sometimes was only one unit per shift. He said that number has grown over the years. He also worked with the Ward 4 Marshal's office.

Copyright 2017 KPLC-TV. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Bob Cain served in Air Force and Westlake Police

    Bob Cain served in Air Force and Westlake Police

    Thursday, June 1 2017 7:08 AM EDT2017-06-01 11:08:02 GMT
    KPLC-TVKPLC-TV

    Bob Cain signed up for the U.S. Air Force in October of 1959 while living in Buffalo, New York, where he says there are two seasons: July and Winter.

    More >>

    Bob Cain signed up for the U.S. Air Force in October of 1959 while living in Buffalo, New York, where he says there are two seasons: July and Winter.

    More >>

  • WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Hurricane season

    WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Hurricane season

    Thursday, June 1 2017 5:47 AM EDT2017-06-01 09:47:33 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

    More >>

    Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

    More >>

  • CPSB approves bridge year for pre-K program

    CPSB approves bridge year for pre-K program

    Thursday, June 1 2017 12:07 AM EDT2017-06-01 04:07:02 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)

    It was a packed house full of parents, teachers and local day care providers as they all came to find out what is going to happen to the pre-K program in Calcasieu Parish at Wednesday night's meeting.  Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus proposed that they will fill all of the 1380 slots with eligible students, and offer an additional 390 slots for ineligible students who had applied and were wait listed back in March. Since the pre-K program is grant funded the school ...

    More >>

    It was a packed house full of parents, teachers and local day care providers as they all came to find out what is going to happen to the pre-K program in Calcasieu Parish at Wednesday night's meeting.  Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus proposed that they will fill all of the 1380 slots with eligible students, and offer an additional 390 slots for ineligible students who had applied and were wait listed back in March. Since the pre-K program is grant funded the school ...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly