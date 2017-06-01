WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Hurricane season

Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

Two bills that would have protected confederate-era monuments in Louisiana did not pass a committee hearing.

Authorities are still working to figure out what started a fire at Oakdale Elementary School.

The investigation into a high-speed chase in Sulphur continues this morning.

Another man is in custody in connection with the Pinederosa Park shooting in Westlake last month.

The Calcasieu Parish School Board makes a decision on the future of the pre-K program in the parish.

2016 was a rough year for rice producers throughout the country and the state, and especially here in Southwest Louisiana. However, experts had a hopeful tone during this year's annual rice field day, an event for local rice farmers to gather and learn about the trends and research in the industry.

Plus, you may not realize it, but if you live in the City of Lake Charles you may be causing an issue for the city's Wastewater Division by what you are flushing down your toilet and rinsing down your sinks.

And today marks the beginning of this year's hurricane season. For the next six months, named hurricanes could likely play a prominent role in our weather forecasts.

In weather, rain chances are high most of the day today with showers and thunderstorms tapering off altogether by this evening as a relatively quiet night is expected. While storms have lost their intensity, they are still going to make for wet roads for your morning commute, so allow yourself a little extra time for your drive into work this morning and slow down on the interstates, allowing plenty of room between you and the car ahead of you. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

