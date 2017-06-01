WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Hurricane season - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Live video from KPLC 7 News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When KPLC 7 News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Hurricane season

By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
(Source: KPLC) (Source: KPLC)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

Two bills that would have protected confederate-era monuments in Louisiana did not pass a committee hearing.

Authorities are still working to figure out what started a fire at Oakdale Elementary School.

The investigation into a high-speed chase in Sulphur continues this morning.

Another man is in custody in connection with the Pinederosa Park shooting in Westlake last month.

The Calcasieu Parish School Board makes a decision on the future of the pre-K program in the parish.

2016 was a rough year for rice producers throughout the country and the state, and especially here in Southwest Louisiana. However, experts had a hopeful tone during this year's annual rice field day, an event for local rice farmers to gather and learn about the trends and research in the industry.

Plus, you may not realize it, but if you live in the City of Lake Charles you may be causing an issue for the city's Wastewater Division by what you are flushing down your toilet and rinsing down your sinks. 

And today marks the beginning of this year's hurricane season. For the next six months, named hurricanes could likely play a prominent role in our weather forecasts.

In weather, rain chances are high most of the day today with showers and thunderstorms tapering off altogether by this evening as a relatively quiet night is expected. While storms have lost their intensity, they are still going to make for wet roads for your morning commute, so allow yourself a little extra time for your drive into work this morning and slow down on the interstates, allowing plenty of room between you and the car ahead of you. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

Remember if you are not near a TV this morning, you can watch us live on the desktop or your smartphone.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Bob Cain served in Air Force and Westlake Police

    Bob Cain served in Air Force and Westlake Police

    Thursday, June 1 2017 7:08 AM EDT2017-06-01 11:08:02 GMT
    KPLC-TVKPLC-TV

    Bob Cain signed up for the U.S. Air Force in October of 1959 while living in Buffalo, New York, where he says there are two seasons: July and Winter.

    More >>

    Bob Cain signed up for the U.S. Air Force in October of 1959 while living in Buffalo, New York, where he says there are two seasons: July and Winter.

    More >>

  • WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Hurricane season

    WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Hurricane season

    Thursday, June 1 2017 5:47 AM EDT2017-06-01 09:47:33 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

    More >>

    Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

    More >>

  • CPSB approves bridge year for pre-K program

    CPSB approves bridge year for pre-K program

    Thursday, June 1 2017 12:07 AM EDT2017-06-01 04:07:02 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)

    It was a packed house full of parents, teachers and local day care providers as they all came to find out what is going to happen to the pre-K program in Calcasieu Parish at Wednesday night's meeting.  Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus proposed that they will fill all of the 1380 slots with eligible students, and offer an additional 390 slots for ineligible students who had applied and were wait listed back in March. Since the pre-K program is grant funded the school ...

    More >>

    It was a packed house full of parents, teachers and local day care providers as they all came to find out what is going to happen to the pre-K program in Calcasieu Parish at Wednesday night's meeting.  Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus proposed that they will fill all of the 1380 slots with eligible students, and offer an additional 390 slots for ineligible students who had applied and were wait listed back in March. Since the pre-K program is grant funded the school ...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly