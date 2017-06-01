FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain to continue most of the morning and into afternoon

With the first storms of the day arriving at the stroke of midnight along coastal areas, leftover rain and storms continue to push through Southwest Louisiana this morning, although much weaker than the initial line that arrived just after midnight.

While storms have lost their intensity, they are still going to make for wet roads for your morning commute, so allow yourself a little extra time for your drive in to work this morning and slow down on the interstates, allowing plenty of room between you and the car ahead of you.

These off and on lighter showers will continue most of the morning with another area of rain over Southeast Texas slowly moving our direction, associated with an upper level disturbance that will continue to track across the area today.

While a brief reprieve in showers may occur later this morning, some additional scattered thunderstorms will likely return with daytime heating and the associated upper level disturbance that will move overhead through the day.

Rain chances are high most of the day today with showers and thunderstorms tapering off altogether by this evening as a relatively quiet night is expected.

There is still quite a bit of uncertainty in the longer range forecast with a big influx in tropical moisture returning by Friday and lasting into early next week.

This monsoonal flow off the Gulf will trigger numerous showers and thunderstorms to develop and move across the area over the next several days with timing their development and arrival nearly impossible as forecast models do not tend to do well with picking up on their evolution or placement far out into the future.

Another feature to watch that some computer models are showing is some potential for tropical development in the Gulf of Mexico over the weekend as a weak area of low pressure could develop in the central Gulf before weakening as it pushes away from Louisiana early next week.

It’s too early to know if this will even happen at all, but regardless, the only impacts to Southwest Louisiana will be increased rain chances as whatever develops remains very weak and tracks east of our area.

Today does mark the official start of the Atlantic hurricane season, so any development over the weekend would be right on schedule, but again nothing to be overly concerned about other than rain that could ruin your outdoor plans this weekend.

Rain chances will stay high through early next week, with a front expected to push some drier air into the area by next Wednesday which should cut off the influx of tropical moisture and lead to some drier days by the middle of next week.

Rainfall amounts through early next week are still forecast to be in the range of 3 to 5 inches accumulated over the next several days with the main concerns still being the possibility of some localized flash flooding in the heaviest thunderstorms that develop over the next several days.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

