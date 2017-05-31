CPSB approves bridge year for pre-K program

It was a packed house full of parents, teachers and local day care providers as they all came to find out what is going to happen to the pre-K program in Calcasieu Parish at Wednesday night's meeting.

Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus proposed that they will fill all of the 1380 slots with eligible students, and offer an additional 390 slots for ineligible students who had applied and were wait listed back in March.

Since the pre-K program is grant funded, the school board would pay $800,000 to go towards those 390 slots, and it would allow the upcoming school year to become a bridge year.

Members on the board liked the idea, but member Eric Tarver wanted to amend that option.

“If there is more than 1380 eligible kids then we’ll also pay the extra money for those eligible kids because the grant is not going to pay more than 1380,” he said.

And while Tarver’s amendment drew some debate, he ultimately withdrew it.

The public also stood up and voiced their concerns.

"I feel like the best solution would be to allow students to be accepted into the program like in the past, and also offer tuition for non-eligible students," said one parent."

“You should really know what people are making because they are lying about it to get their kids in, and now I have to pay somewhere else because everyone else is so eligible while I'm not," said another parent.

But the board unanimously voted to approved the proposed option, and overall some are still worried about what lies in the future for their job..

“I just don’t know where I’m going to be and that’s a big concern," said teacher Kathleen Morvan.

It's also a big concern for the children.

“What they did tonight was fine, have the bridge, but I just hope and pray that my daughter makes that cut," said parent Emalie Harrison.

Starting June 1, those who meet the requirements but haven't applied will have one more opportunity to apply and get their child into the pre-K program. Parents can sign their children up at the Calcasieu Parish Assessment Building Gym from June 1-3 from 8:00 a.m. to noon.

After that those parents who applied back in March will be selected to fill those additional 390 slots.

Bruchhaus says that the slots for the ineligible students will be income ranked, not based off of who applied first.

If all the eligible slots are filled and there are additional eligible students, the board will consider adopting the amendment Tarver proposed and withdrew at the June 13 board meeting.

