They're going to Disney World! - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

They're going to Disney World!

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

A special trip is coming up this weekend for a special family.

Lindsey Gray and her husband were each raising a special needs child when they married five years ago.

Now 15-year-old Zander, 9-year-old Derek and their parents are off on the trip of a lifetime.

The family is leaving Saturday by limo for the New Orleans airport to catch a flight to Walt Disney World in Orlando.

Zander and Derek got the exciting news at the Lake Charles Chuck E. Cheese's this evening.

Louisiana State Police Troop D, The Wishing Well Foundation through the Calcasieu Parish DA's office and the Give Kids The World organization are making this Disney wish come true.

Mom and stepmom Lindsey Gray told KPLC 7 News: "I don't think the reality is going to hit until we're there. It won't sink in until they see everything."

