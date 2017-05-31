Mother of teen who died by suicide determined to help others

It's hard to imagine heartbreak more painful than the death of one's young teen by suicide. For seven years the parents of a local teen have struggled with that pain. But now the mother of the young boy who died is using what she went through to help others.

On September 16, 2010 authorities confirmed a shooting at a private school in Moss Bluff. Thirteen-year-old Cole Johnson had died by suicide. The seven years since have been a difficult journey for his parents.

"He was in such pain. He did not know how to handle that pain," said Amy Johnson, Cole's mom. "My hope is that no other parent has to go through the pain that I've had to go through, or that my husband and I have had to go through."

As Amy has progressed through the struggles of coping with such unimaginable loss, she has learned she's not alone. She, along with Jody Barrilleaux, are with HALOS, which stands for "Healing After Loved One's Suicide."

"Even though my dad died by suicide, the way a person leaves this earth does not define who they were. And I was going to celebrate who my daddy was," said Barrilleaux.

Having suffered so greatly, both women realize how important it is for survivors to have others with whom to connect.

"The compassion in Amy still to this day floors me because she was so worried about what I was going through, and she had lost her son, her only son, her only child," said Barrilleaux.

Amy has gone to an institute in Dallas to become certified in a new approach to cope with grief - grief that can bring on overwhelming feelings.

"It took me six long years to forgive myself, a lot of soul searching," Amy said.

She plans to share what she's learned with others in the community through a program she's calling Amy's Grace.

"I really feel that my calling is to continue to help others," she said.

And while the pain is always there, Amy and Jody know that extending love and compassion to others coping with a loved one's suicide can help with healing.

Amy Johnson will tell her story at 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 1 at Brickhouse Catering and Events at 110 W. Pine Street. For more information on the local Halos group call 794-3113 or email halosswla@gmail.com or look for the HALOS group on Facebook

For more information on suicide prevention click here.

