What not to flush down your pipes

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

What we flush down our toilets or rinse down our sinks may not be the first thing on our minds, but it's causing a big problem for the City of Lake Charles.

Recently, a letter was sent out by the Wastewater Division with a list of items that are not allowed to go down your drain.

"Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, they come through regular," said Lake Charles Wastewater Division Head Kevin Heise. "If you can think it can get in there, it gets in there."

Heise oversees about 600 miles of pipes and close to 700 pumps across the city. He deals with multiple backups and clogged pipes throughout the day.  

"It's disgusting to start with," said Heise. "We get diapers, baseballs, plastic bags, wads of money."

The do-not-flush list the city sent out includes:

  • Cooking grease or motor oil
  • Cough medicine or cold pills
  • Feminine products
  • Diapers
  • Cleaning wipes
  • Baby wipes
  • Disposable wipes 
  • Personal wipes 
  • Fabric dryer sheets
  • Latex products
  • Dental floss
  • Cloth rags
  • Toddler Toys

The problem is, the discarded items end up in the water system and workers have to manually remove the unwanted items from various screens in the plants and eventually dispose of them at a landfill.

Now, Heise is asking for help.

"The public can help us by only putting biological materials down the toilet, all the other non-biological materials cause us problems."

A $43 million wastewater treatment plant is under construction and should be completed by early 2018. 

Any sewer problems should be reported to the Wastewater Division by calling (337) 491-1224. This line is in service 24 hours a day.

