Sulphur Police involved in high-speed pursuit Wednesday afternoon

Sulphur Police officers were involved in a high-speed vehicle pursuit Wednesday afternoon, said Mel Estess, spokesman for the Sulphur Police Department

Officers attempted to stop a vehicle on I-10 eastbound in Sulphur for traffic violations at approximately 1:35 p.m. The vehicle failed to yield and led officers on a pursuit - at times more than 100 miles per hour - which ended just north of I-10 on South Cities Service Hwy in Sulphur, said Estess.

Two people are in custody. Their identities and their respective charges have not been released now pending investigation, said Estess.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.