Sulphur Police involved in high-speed pursuit Wednesday afternoo - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Sulphur Police involved in high-speed pursuit Wednesday afternoon

By Josh White, Digital Content Producer
SULPHUR, LA (KPLC) -

Sulphur Police officers were involved in a high-speed vehicle pursuit Wednesday afternoon, said Mel Estess, spokesman for the Sulphur Police Department

Officers attempted to stop a vehicle on I-10 eastbound in Sulphur for traffic violations at approximately 1:35 p.m. The vehicle failed to yield and led officers on a pursuit - at times more than 100 miles per hour - which ended just north of I-10 on South Cities Service Hwy in Sulphur, said Estess.

Two people are in custody. Their identities and their respective charges have not been released now pending investigation, said Estess.

