Oakdale Elementary engulfed in flames

Oakdale Elementary School is on fire.

Photos from the fire show large amounts of black smoke coming from the school.

"It's pretty bad," Oakdale Police Chief Joseph Lockett said.

Authorities are working to get other fire departments to help with the blaze.

No one is believed to have been in the building when the fire began, according to Lockett. He said a maintenance man had just left the building.

KPLC reporter Christian Piekos is headed to the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.

