Former KPLC employee, local columnist Russ Bordelon dies

Russ Bordelon, a former KPLC employee and a local columnist at Lagniappe Magazine, died Wednesday at age 67.

Bordelon worked as an account executive at KPLC from 1977 until his retirement in 2008.

He was active in the community and involved in numerous organizations. He was also known for portraying Huey Long in the play "The Kingfish," and for his column "Pierre Sez" in Lagniappe.

Johnson Funeral home obit for Russ Bordelon:

Russ Bordelon, 67, died on Wednesday, May 31, 2017 in a local hospital.

A native of Bordelonville in Avoyelles Parish, Bordelon moved to the Lake Area in 1976. He was employed as an account executive at KPLC Television from 1977 until his retirement in 2008. He graduated from USL in 1971 and earned a Masters in Business Administration in 2004. He served as president of the Sulphur Rotary Club, Lake Charles Advertising Federation, Big Brothers / Big Sisters and the Calcasieu Women’s Shelter. He was also involved with the United Way, the Arts Council, Lake Charles Little Theatre, American Cancer Society, Boy Scouts, American Heart Association, Boys Village, The National Wild Turkey Federation, Friends of NRA, Delta Waterfowl, The Lake Charles Symphony, The Lake Charles Ad Press Club Gridiron and Family and Youth Counseling. He was a Diamond Life member of the National Wild Turkey Federation. For more than thirty years, he wrote the Pierre Sez column in the Lagniappe Magazine. In 2003, he portrayed Huey Long in the renowned stage play “THE KINGFISH.” In 1997, the Lake Charles Advertising Federation honored him with its SILVER AWARD for outstanding community and professional service.

Mr. Bordelon was preceded in death by his sister, Glenda Hines of Sulphur; and his parents, Rita and Eldred Bordelon of Bordelonville.

He is survived by his two nieces, Crystal Hines-Ortego (husband Adam Ortego) of Lake Charles and Nichole Hines-Hebert (husband Shawson Hebert) of Melissa, TX as well as his longtime companion, Evia Hodge of Moss Bluff.

A memorial service hosted by friends will be at 10:00 AM on Friday, June 2, 2017 at Parkview Baptist Church. His cremation was entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home.

His wish was that everyone celebrate his life in their own way and asked that you make a commitment to leave this world a little better than when you came into it.