KPLC collecting cards for elementary student shot in Moss Bluff

KPLC is collecting cards from the community for an elementary school student accidentally shot at school on May 15. Gage Meche was rushed to a hospital in Lafayette after the shooting and has since undergone several surgeries, according to family members.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's deputies say the shooting occurred when another student brought a gun to school. The gun fell out of a backpack. When a second student picked up the gun, it accidentally fired, striking Gage.

The family announced last week on the Facebook page Gage's Road to Recovery that he was brought to the ER in Lafayette due to complications.Yesterday, the family announced they were packing to head home to Southwest Louisiana, but are asking for prayers.

If you'd like to send well wishes to Gage, please send a card to:

Cards For Gage

C/O KPLC-TV

320 Division Street

Lake Charles, LA 70601

We'll make sure the family receives your cards and packages.

