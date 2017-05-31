KPLC collecting cards for elementary student shot in Moss Bluff

A fire has been reported at Oakdale Elementary School, according to Oakdale Police Chief Joseph Lockett. KPLC reporter Christian Piekos is headed to the scene and will have more information as it becomes available. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
Russ Bordelon, a former KPLC employee and a local columnist at Lagniappe Magazine, died Wednesday at age 67. Bordelon worked as an account executive at KPLC from 1977 until his retirement in 2008. He was active in the community and involved in numerous organizations. He was also known for portraying Huey Long in the play "The Kingfish," and for his column "Pierre Sez" in Lagniappe. John Bridges KPLC Johnson Funeral home obit for Russ Bordelon. Russ Bordelon...More >>
KPLC is collecting cards from the community for an elementary school student accidentally shot when authorities say another student brought a gun to school on May 15. Gage Meche was rushed to a hospital in Lafayette after the shooting and has since undergone several surgeries, according to family members. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Deputies say the shooting occurred when another student brought a gun to school. The gun fell out of a backpack. When a second student picked up the...More >>
Through tonight we will see mostly cloudy skies with a few scattered thunderstorms. Rain chances are low and any rain we see will be widely scattered. The winds will be blowing out of the south at about 5 mph overnight. The rain chances will remain high through the week. There is a 60% chance for rain Thursday and Friday. Both days will have mostly cloudy skies. Showers and thunderstorms are possible any time during the day, but more likely in the afternoon.More >>
The Calcasieu Parish School Board will hold a special meeting on Wednesday, May 31 to address parents' concerns over pre-K enrollmentMore >>
