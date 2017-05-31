McNeese releases 2017 volleyball schedule

McNeese volleyball head coach Ashleigh Fitzgerald announced her 2017 schedule on Wednesday and its one with a lot of familiar opponents from the 2016 schedule.

"We are really happy with how our fall schedule came together. I love that we get to see a lot of our non-conference opponents from 2016 again in 2017,” said head coach Ashleigh Fitzgerald. “I'm excited to see how we will measure up against those teams this season. We are also ecstatic about playing three non-conference home games this year.

McNeese will take part in four regular season tournaments beginning with the season opener at the Texas-Arlington Maverick Classic Aug. 25-26. Here the Cowgirls will face Houston, UTA and Southern. The Cowgirls will also take part in the South Alabama Jaguar Invitational (Sept. 1-2) facing Southern Miss, South Alabama and Alabama in this tournament.

Four days after facing Southern in the Texas-Arlington Maverick Classic, McNeese will host Southern in its home opener on Aug. 30.

Following a Sept. 4 home match against Grambling, the Cowgirls return to the road for back-to-back tournaments at the Houston Tournament (Sept. 8-9) and the Western Illinois Tournament (Sept. 15-16).

The entire non-conference schedule is designed to prepare the Cowgirls for the Southland Conference schedule, which begins at home on Sept. 19 against Nicholls.

“As far as our conference schedule goes, they'll be no backing our way into the conference tournament in November. With all 13 programs being eligible for postseason this year and with our Southland schedule being what it is, we are going to have to be very good to get into the tournament,” Fitzgerald said.

McNeese will have total of eight conference home matches and four home and home matches against Abilene Christian, Northwestern State, Central Arkansas and Nicholls. McNeese will also host Houston Baptist, Sam Houston State, New Orleans and Southeastern La. in conference action. Other road conference matches has the Cowgirls traveling to Incarnate Word, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, Stephen F. Austin and Lamar.

The Cowgirls will be playing for a berth in the Southland Conference Tournament that is scheduled for Nov. 17-19 in Corpus Christi, Texas.

2017 McNeese Volleyball Schedule

Aug. 25-26 UT-Arlington Maverick Classic

Aug. 30 Southern (7 p.m.)

Sept. 1-2 South Alabama Jaguar Invitational

Sept. 4 Grambling (12:30 p.m.)

Sept. 8-9 University of Houston Tourney

Sept. 12 at Prairie View

Sept. 15-16 Western Illinois Tourney

Sept. 19 *Nicholls

Sept. 21 *Houston Baptist

Sept. 26 *at Abilene Christian

Sept. 28 *at Incarnate Word

Sept. 30 *at Texas A&M-CC

Oct. 5 *Abilene Christian

Oct. 7 *Sam Houston St.

Oct. 12 *NW State

Oct. 14 *Central Arkansas

Oct. 17 Prairie View

Oct. 19 *at Stephen F. Austin

Oct. 21 *at Lamar

Oct. 28 *at Nicholls

Nov. 2 *New Orleans

Nov. 4 *SE La.

Nov. 9 *at Central Arkansas

Nov. 11 *at NW State

Nov. 17-19 Southland Conference Tournament

(Corpus Christi. TX.)

*-Southland Conference Match

