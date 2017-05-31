FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered showers this week with rain chances increasing this weekend

Through tonight we will see mostly cloudy skies with a few scattered thunderstorms. Rain chances are low and any rain we see will be widely scattered. The winds will be blowing out of the south at about 5 mph overnight.

The rain chances will remain high through the week. There is a 60% chance for rain Thursday and Friday. Both days will have mostly cloudy skies. Showers and thunderstorms are possible any time during the day, but more likely in the afternoon. These storms will also be widely scattered across southwest Louisiana. Temperatures will remain in the mid 80s all through these days.

This weekend, rain chances increase to 70%. Each day will have mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Another system, currently in west Texas, will be heading to our area bringing more moisture and better rain chances. We could also see moisture arrive out of the south from another system that could increase rain chances more. These storms will be more widespread across southwest Louisiana.

By Monday and Tuesday next week, rain chances go back down to 40% with scattered thunderstorms. The better chance comes in the afternoon. Temperatures will still be in the mid 80s. By Wednesday, we could have a slight break from some of the showers. There is still a 20% chance for showers and unfortunately, could increase as the day gets closer. We will continue to monitor the rain chances each day.