Mallard Cove Golf Course to host 40th annual Lake Charles Men’s City Golf Championship

(cityoflakecharles.com) - Beginning June 22 and lasting through June 25, Mallard Cove Golf Course will host the 40th Annual Lake Charles Men’s City Golf Championship sponsored by Lake Charles Toyota.

The entry fee for the Lake Charles Men’s City Golf Championship is $125, and entry forms can be picked up at Lake Charles Toyota and at Mallard Cove Golf Course. The entry deadline is June 16 at 5 p.m. or after the first 160 paid entries have been received.

Some notable changes have been made to this year’s City Championship, which marks an entirely new era for the tournament. In addition to naming a City Champion this year, the tournament will also incorporate a Senior City Champion.

“The Men’s City Golf Championship remains the oldest and largest golf tournament in Southwest Louisiana,” said Derek Smith, Head Golf Pro at Mallard Cove. “This year we reserved two flights in the tournament for a Senior Division. Each Senior Flight will award the same places as the regular division flights, however, based on Net Scoring. The new Senior City Champion will be determined by a 2-day Low Gross Score and will begin the new tradition of taking home the traveling trophy for the year.”

The awards have also been changed. At the 40th Annual tournament, crystal trophies will be presented. “The framed awards have likely taken up a good bit of space in people’s offices or homes over the years; so this year we decided to do something a little smaller, but with more style,” said Smith.

“Working with the Tarver Automotive management group has been a pleasant, exciting experience. They are kicking things up another notch with signage, banners and a mobile graphic wall similar to the wall you would see around the back of tee box at a PGA Tour event.”

Mallard Cove Golf Course is located at 4300 Mallard Cove Drive at the Chennault International Airport. Directions: exit at Legion Street off Interstate 210 and head east, and then follow the labeled signs to Mallard Cove. For more information, contact Derek Smith at 491-1204.

