Calcasieu Parish School Board meeting today will address pre-K enrollment

The Calcasieu Parish School Board will hold a special meeting today to address pre-K enrollment in the parish.

Many parents have expressed frustration after the school board informed them that their children might not be eligible to attend pre-K because their families did not meet income requirements for enrollment.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. at 3310 Broad Street in Lake Charles.

