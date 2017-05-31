Another suspect in Pinederosa Park shooting surrenders to authorities

Another suspect in a shooting that took place at Pinederosa Park on Sunday, May 7, has turned himself, authorities said.

Westlake Chief of Police Chris Wilrye confirmed that James Lee Enloe, 38, of New Llano, has turned himself in. Enloe is charged with attempted first-degree murder.

Enloe is the third person arrested in connection with the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

