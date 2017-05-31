New technology helps better predict potential hurricane damage

Hurricane season begins in June and lasts until November but it really kicks into high gear August, September and October.

"The forecast for this season, we're looking at 11-16 storms,” said National Weather Service Meteorologist, Roger Erickson. “Maybe half of the storms becoming a hurricane and out of the hurricanes, half becoming category 3 or stronger."

New products offered by meteorologists with the National Weather Service and National Hurricane Center will tell the community if a hurricane will bring life-threatening storm surge to Southwest Louisiana.

"Inundation graphics are going to be made four times a day at 4 and 10 a.m., and p.m.,” Erickson added. “They'll show us where different areas will be flooded from the storm surge coming in from the coast."

The new inundation graphics can show where water will go and how deep it will get in parts of Southwest Louisiana.

During a severe weather event, you can find out whether you're safe from flooding.

"We're going to be showing different areas across the region where we're expecting to see a storm surge warning so if we think the water is going to get deep enough to cause problems, we'll issue a storm surge watch,” Erickson said.

In addition to the storm surge technology, there's also a new satellite.

Prior to the newest goes-16 satellite, forecasters could retrieve information every five to 15 minutes and with much lower resolution.

"The new goes satellite we can get the data coming in once a minute," Erickson said.

And to better predict where the storms could develop in the ocean, the National Weather Service uses a balloon.

It's released into the sky and tracked with a GPS to measure what's in the atmosphere.

"Normally we launch these balloons twice a day,” said National Weather Service Intern, Rob Megnia. “During a hurricane, we launch them 4 times a day so that way we get more updates on what's going on in the atmosphere and where these storms will develop in the Atlantic and where they'll go."

There's no way to determine whether or not Southwest Louisiana will be hit with a category 3, 4 or 5 hurricane but if we are hit with that storm, you can find out first hand with that new storm surge technology.

You can find more information on the National Weather Service website, HERE.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.