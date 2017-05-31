Legal Corner: Can an employer fire someone for too much time off due to surgery?

Submit your question to news@kplctv.com.

Question: I’ve been searching for an answer about some land I inherited from my father after he passed away. It was his parents,’ and he redeemed it in 1979 as it was going on sale for non-payment of taxes. Through the years, he paid these taxes, did the upkeep on the property, and his sibling never helped with the taxes or the upkeep. The last six years, I have been paying these taxes and upkeep on the property. I was told it does not matter who paid the taxes - all heirs are entitled to their share, which is 1/7th. What can be done? Some never knew about this property, and the ones who did know never help with anything.

Paying the taxes on property does not give you ownership rights. Whoever inherited the property from your father, they are the record owners of the property. Your payment of property taxes for 6 years, would give you a claim for reimbursement from the record owners. Ownership of real estate is transferred by way of a deed. Property can be sold or transferred. The heirs legally own the property, but the property’s title does not automatically pass to the heir. Without legal paperwork, the title is unclear and “unmarketable.” Even if the property owner had a valid will, the heir still must take the original will to court in order to get clear title. However, the fact that you paid the taxes does not, as stated above, permit you to automatically acquire ownership rights or enable you to force the owners to convey the property to you. If you want the property, you should negotiate the sale or acquisition of the land with the family members. If a person moves into possession of property, improves it and possesses it in a public manner, then after a certain amount of time he will acquire title to the property even though it is actually owned by someone else. The basic requirements for a valid adverse possession claim (which, again, will vary by state) include: A hostile claim: This means the occupier must be on the land either by mistake (an incorrect deed), with knowledge that they are trespassing, or simply on the land without knowledge of its actual ownership. Possession: The person occupying the property must actually, physically be present on the land and taking care of it. Open and Notorious: In other words, the occupier is making no attempt to hide their occupation. Exclusive and Continuous: The person making the claim has solely occupied the property for an unbroken period of time. For more information see LA R.S. 31:153-160.

Question: I was part of the Chennault Mobile Village relocation, and one of the companies they had, hired a guy to put a Central A/C unit in my home. A month later, the compressor fan stopped turning. I notified him, and he said would send one of his guys to check it out. I never heard from him again despite numerous attempts to contact him. He was paid $6,300. It was used, and he told me there was a 10 year warranty. Can anything be done?

You have the right to sue for breach of warranty. Any time a business sells a product or provides a service to the public, it makes certain promises, known as warranties, regarding the quality of those goods and services. Manufacturers and sellers often include written warranties with their products known as “express” warranties. Whether a product or service comes with an express warranty or not, the law also provides “implied” warranties to protect consumers against deceptive sales practices and defective products. If a merchant breaches a warranty, consumers may enforce their rights under state and federal law, including both common law and statutory claims. Express and Implied Warranties: A merchant creates an express warranty by making a specific guarantee regarding the quality of its goods or services. For example, an appliance manufacturer might guarantee a refrigerator model is free of defects for a period of one year from the date of purchase. If a refrigerator ceases to function during that one-year period because of a design or manufacturing defect, as opposed to damage caused by the consumer, the manufacturer is obligated to provide whatever remedy was specified in the warranty, such as replacement of the unit. Other express warranties for a refrigerator might include a guarantee by the distributor or seller that the unit will be delivered to the consumer free from damage, or a guarantee by an appliance repair company that the repairs it performs will last a specified period of time. Merchants are not necessarily required to provide express warranties, but it is generally considered a good business practice. Civil Code Art. 2520: Warranty against redhibitory defects: The seller warrants the buyer against redhibitory defects, or vices, in the thing sold. A defect is redhibitory when it renders the thing useless, or its use so inconvenient that it must be presumed that a buyer would not have bought the thing had he known of the defect. The existence of such a defect gives a buyer the right to obtain rescission of the sale. A defect is redhibitory also when, without rendering the thing totally useless, it diminishes its usefulness or its value so that it must be presumed that a buyer would still have bought it but for a lesser price. The existence of such a defect limits the right of a buyer to a reduction of the price. Several implied warranties apply regardless of any express warranties. The implied warranty of merchantability applies to sales of goods. It guarantees that the goods match the description in the sales contract, are of the same or greater quality as those in the contract, are fit for their ordinary use, are adequately packaged and labeled, and meet any and all other terms of the contract. If a consumer has requested goods for a specific purpose and notifies the seller of this purpose, the implied warranty of fitness provides additional assurances for the consumer. This type of implied warranty guarantees that, in addition to general merchantability, the goods are fit for their intended purpose. The implied warranty of habitability protects tenants in residential leases. While the laws in most states require landlords to maintain leased property in habitable condition, such as by making repairs and keeping the property in compliance with housing codes, the implied warranty provides an additional measure of protection. Uniform Commercial Code Article 2 of the Uniform Commercial Code (UCC) defines the rights and obligations of buyers and sellers with regard to express and implied warranties in the sale of goods. A seller must warrant that it has authority to transfer title to the goods to the buyer, and that the goods are free from any undisclosed liens. The UCC defines the implied warranties of merchantability and fitness, and it establishes guidelines for the creation of express warranties. It also sets limits on the ability of sellers to exclude implied warranties from a sales contract, or for buyers to waive those warranties. Consumers may enforce warranties through civil claims for breach of contract.

Question: My daughter’s co-worker at a local hospital has to have surgery. The supervisor told the employee to choose her job or surgery - threatening termination. Another co-worker was forced to return to work after having sinus surgery. When the employee told the supervisor she could not stop the blood drainage leaking from her nose, the supervisor told her to tape a napkin to her face and go back to work. Multiple complaints have been made regarding this supervisor to HR with no results. Employees have actually been punished for complaining. What legal rights does someone have when surgery is needed and they are threatened with termination if they choose surgery?

In many situations, an employer is free to fire an at-will employee who misses too much work; after all, attendance is a basic job requirement for most positions. However, there are some exceptions. If your absences are protected by the Family and Medical Leave Act, the Americans with Disabilities Act, workers' compensation laws, or state paid sick leave laws, your employer can't fire you because of them. The federal Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA) gives eligible employees the right to take up to 12 weeks off in a 12-month period for the following reasons: to care for a new child; because the employee is incapacitated by a serious health condition, or because the employee is needed to care for a family member with a serious health condition. (Additional leave rights are available to those whose family members are called to active military duty or suffer serious injuries in the line of military duty.) A serious health condition is an illness, injury, impairment, or condition that involves: inpatient care at a hospital, hospice, or residential medical care facility incapacity for more than three full calendar days with continuing treatment by a health care provider incapacity due to pregnancy or prenatal care incapacity or treatment for a chronic serious health condition, permanent or long-term incapacity for a condition for which treatment may not be effective (such as a terminal illness), or absence for multiple treatments either for restorative surgery after an accident or injury or for a condition that would require an absence of more than three days if not treated. Only employers with at least 50 employees have to abide by the FMLA. For these covered employers, it is illegal to fire or discipline an employee for taking leave that's protected by the FMLA. Employees have the right to be reinstated once their leave is over, with a few limited exceptions. So, if you were out sick for a serious health condition as defined by the FMLA, and your employer fired you because of it, you may have a legal claim for wrongful termination. The Americans with Disabilities Act If you are taking sick time for a condition that qualifies as a disability under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), you may also be protected from termination. The ADA is a federal law that prohibits employers from discriminating against employees with disabilities: physical or mental impairments that substantially limit a major life activity or major bodily function. (For more information on whom the ADA protects and what counts as a disability, see Americans with Disabilities Act FAQ.) Although the ADA doesn't explicitly grant employees the right to take time off, it does require employers to make reasonable accommodations to allow employees with disabilities to do their jobs. One such accommodation might be time off work, depending on the circumstances. Employers aren't required to provide a reasonable accommodation that would create an undue hardship: significant difficulty or expense for the employer, considering its size and resources. Some courts have found that an employee who needs a significant amount of time off work isn't qualified for the job -- and, therefore, isn't entitled to the protections of the ADA. However, if your employer routinely provides leave for other purposes, you don't need much time off, or for some other reason your leave wouldn't pose an undue hardship on the employer, you may be protected by the ADA. Workers' Compensation Laws Most employers in most states are required to carry workers' compensation insurance, which provides reimbursement for medical bills and partial wage replacement to employees who are unable to work due to a work-related injury or illness. Workers' compensation is governed by state law, so the rules differ depending on where you work. Every state prohibits employers for firing or disciplining an employee who makes a workers' comp claim. However, states differ as to whether or not an employer can fire someone who is out with a workers' comp injury. Some states allow employers to terminate employment if they need to fill the position and can't wait any longer for the employee to recuperate; other states require employers to reinstate an employee who has been out on workers' comp leave. If you have accrued paid sick leave days under one of these policies, you may use your sick days without any negative consequences. In fact, it is illegal for your employer to retaliate against you for using sick leave. There are a variety of state laws that might also give you the right to take time off for health reasons -- and prohibit your employer from firing you because of it. For example, some states have family and medical leave laws, similar to the FMLA, that give employees the right to take time off. Some states require employers to give employees a certain amount of leave (and to reinstate them when the leave is over) for pregnancy and childbirth. In some states, an employee is entitled to a certain amount of time off work to deal with domestic violence issues. You should speak directly with an attorney about this matter.

