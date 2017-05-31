FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rainy weather for the next several days

A nice break in the rain to start the day even brought a few peeks of sunshine to the area this morning before clouds rolled back in, but so far rain has held off, giving Southwest Louisiana plenty of time this morning to get in some outdoor activities before scattered showers and thunderstorms return by afternoon.

With time, temperatures will heat up the atmosphere, increasing the instability and sparking some scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon, although not overly abundant in coverage.

Rain chances will increase to 40% after the noon hour and continue through sunset, with storms quickly coming to an end with the loss of the afternoon heating. Mostly cloudy skies remain through the night with overnight lows in the 70s.

Our next weather maker will push in Thursday as an upper level disturbance moves east out of Texas and will provide most all of South Louisiana with higher rain chances tomorrow.

It’s difficult to tell exactly what hours tomorrow will bring the highest rain chances until the storm system evolves, as computer models aren’t picking up on this feature, as was the case with storms that moved through on Tuesday.

I would expect rain to increase in coverage and intensity through the daytime hours of Thursday with some localized areas of heavy rain possible.

As that disturbance moves east of the area on Friday, rain chances remain high as a surge of deep tropical moisture collides with our warm atmosphere and lingering front to produce more rain and storms Friday, especially during the afternoon hours.

Upper level impulses will combine with extremely high levels of tropical moisture over the area this weekend leading to a continued advertisement of high rain Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Again, timing specifics on when the heaviest rains will arrive over the weekend are not in the realm of possibilities, nor is it possible to know exactly which areas will get hit the hardest, but I do feel like parts of South Louisiana will have a flood threat over the next several days with widespread rainfall totals of 3 to 5 inches by early next week with isolated higher totals possible.

There is still time for the forecast to change, especially once we have a better handle on where the deepest layer of tropical moisture will set up over the weekend, so I will include a 60% chance of rain Thursday through Sunday, with the idea that could go up or down a little bit as we get closer to the weekend.

The next question you are probably wondering is when will this rainy forecast return to normal?

As of today, it looks like Tuesday of next week will bring the first day of some drier air and reduction in rain chances as a front looks to move in from the north and cut off this monsoonal tropical flow over the area.

Stay tuned and make sure to download the free KPLC weather app for updates 24/7.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry