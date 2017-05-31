TEEN REPORT: Summertime job tips for teens

Now that summer break is here, many teens are looking for work to fill their free time and their pockets.

Working at Market Basket is more than a paycheck for Adam McDaniel.

"I like meeting people on a regular basis. I get to know my customers on a regular basis and it's always fun," McDaniel said.

Lauren Gayle's job at Pizza Artista has helped her get over her shyness.

"I've been able to talk more and just like learn how to communicate with other people and help them," Gayle said.

But finding work can be competitive.

Pizza Artista Manager Aaron McClaskey estimates only one out of every 75 applications at this store gets hired.

And it all starts with the application.

McClaskey's advice, "Don't use text message slang. Don't put "LOL's" in your job description. Don't abbreviate letters. Use punctuation."

If you apply online or on your smartphone, watch out for typos and make sure everything is spelled correctly, especially your name.

'I've seen that happen where people misspelled their own name. Needless to say, they did not get hired," McClaskey added.

Market Basket Manager Lionel Guillory likes to meet his applicants in person.

"I'm looking for somebody that's eager, that's well dressed, somebody that's really enthusiastic about getting a job," Guillory said.

Guillory says if you don't get called back for a job, don't be discouraged. Be persistent.

"You've got to consistently want to get a job. Sometimes it's just about timing. Sometimes it's not necessarily that I'm choosing against anybody. It's just I don't have an opportunity to hire anybody," Guillory added.

But once you do make it to the interview phase, dress appropriately, be energetic and be on time.

"We look for people who have good energy, who can be charismatic and communicate with guests. It's not a good sign to talk negative about a past employer to your potential next employer," McClaskey added.

And if you get hired, having a good attitude...

"They need to actually want to work there, want to be there every day," Gayle added.

And a good work ethic...

"Always smile. Be honest, " McDaniel added.

Will help you keep your job.

Managers also warn applications to be careful about what they post on social media. If employers are interested in hiring you, there's a good chance they will look you up.

This report was contributed by Annie Bruce, KPLC/ LCB Academy teen reporter.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.