WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Gasoline tax

A 17 cent per gallon gasoline tax is up for a vote in the Louisiana House of Representatives today. The money would be used to fund improvements to roads and bridges.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office says it now has one suspect in custody in connection with a shooting in Iowa but is still looking for a second man.

It isn't a well-documented issue, but unfortunately, turning animals loose or dropping a box of puppies on the side of the road is a problem.

There's good news to report about the 7-year-old accidentally shot at Moss Bluff Elementary. According to a post on the Facebook page dedicated to his recovery, Gage Meche is leaving a Lafayette hospital.

Now that summer break is here, many teens are looking for work to fill their free time and their pockets. In this morning's Teen Report, Annie Bruce shows us how teens can improve their chances of getting a job.

Plus, as Southwest Louisiana continues to grow, extra strain is put on schools forcing them to expand as well.

And a massive explosion rocked a highly secure diplomatic area of Kabul on Wednesday morning, killing 64 people and wounding as many as 320, sending a huge plume of smoke over the Afghan capital.

In weather, Wednesday will not likely to be much different than the past few days. Temperatures will be held down by clouds and rain with highs only reaching the low to possibly mid 80s. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

