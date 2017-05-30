Animal dumping continues to cause problems in the parish

It isn't a well-documented issue, but unfortunately, turning animals loose or dropping a box of puppies on the side of the road is a problem.

"We'll open the front door and there will be kittens or puppies there," said Dr. Wade Woolman, a veterinarian with the Downtown Animal Hospital.

Woolman says it's an issue they see way too often.

"Due to lack of knowledge on animals, we do see a lot of dumping of animals," said Woolman. "People just discard them which is very unfortunate."

It's an issue you can see all over Facebook with posts about animals abandoned and in need of homes.

Renee Smith, with Lake Charles Pitbull Rescue, says it's an epidemic. They receive 20-25 calls a day regarding surrendering their animals.

Woolman says there are many reasons why, from behavioral to financial problems, even the time of year.

"When it's springtime, a lot of animals like to reproduce during this time," Woolman said. "We'll see an influx at different times in the year."

So that explains abandoned litters of kittens and puppies, but Woolman says people dump grown animals as well because of health issues.

"It's just pretty irresponsible to dump a sick animal somewhere," Woolman said. "My gosh, the poor animal has to not only live through his problem but the harsh conditions he's exposed to."

In most cases, the animals aren't spayed or neutered, so it just lends to the stray overpopulation issue as well.

It may not seem like a big deal to turn an animal loose or drop a litter of puppies off somewhere, but it's illegal in the parish and the state.

"That's why people like to dump in the country, somewhere near dead end roads because no one will see them."

Calcasieu Parish animal services says it is not aware of an issue in the area - but it does deal with a lot of surrenders.

Assistant Director Wyvette Prior-Cousin says a resident of the parish can come to surrender their animal.

"We have a drop box that is located on the side of the building where the person can come in, place the animal in the drop box and fill out the necessary details on the animal as well as their info," said Prior-Cousin.

Dr. Woolman also suggests working with your vet or a local rescue to make sure the animal can find a new home.

If you do need to get rid of an animal, please think first. Contact one of these rescues:

