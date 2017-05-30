Gage Meche leaving hospital for home - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Gage Meche leaving hospital for home

By Johnathan Manning, Digital Content Producer
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

Gage Meche is headed home again.

The 7-year-old, who was accidentally shot when another student brought a gun to Moss Bluff Elementary, had returned to the hospital after experiencing complications.

His family announced Tuesday on the Facebook page Gage's Road to Recovery that Gage is headed home again.

A GoFundMe account has been set up for the family.

An account has also been set up at Jeff Davis Bank. The account is listed as MBE First Grade Student, No. 1000164534.

