Calcasieu Parish working to find solution to drainage issues

Allen Wainwright, Calcasieu Parish director of public works, has a 25-year drainage design standard he would like to implement to hopefully reduce some of the issues within the parish.

"You know, it's traditionally lagged well behind the other major infrastructure things like roads, sewer, water," Wainwright said while speaking before the Kiwanis Club of Lake Charles Tuesday. "All of them are critical components of the public infrastructure, but drainage is just as critical."

Since 2014, Wainwright has been studying drainage system plans from across the country.

"What we know for sure is our climate and our weather patterns are changing so the intensity of our rains is more intense than they ever were before," Wainwright said. "There's a call to design for a higher design due to higher rainfall and with growth and development and expense properties, there's less of a desire to take a high risk so, the higher your design, the lower your risk."

A three-year capital project plan that includes projects such as enlarging culverts and creating retention ponds in hopes of solving some of the flooding issues is also being implemented.

The total project is estimated to cost between $24 to $29 million - with funding for the projects being adopted as part of the 2018 parish budget late this year. Most of the money will come from the parish-wide road and drainage ad valorem tax. The parish will attempt to partner with municipalities and drainage districts as well as apply for grants for funding.

"Our system has sort of reached it's capacity now and so we would just like to see some of the growth and development happen in a way that it's somewhat neutral to the existing system so that we are not always forced to expand it, expand it, expand it," he said.

For a PowerPoint on drainage plans click HERE.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.