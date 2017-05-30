Why are some trauma victims sent from Lake Charles to Lafayette?

A child shot two weeks ago, a Lake Charles attorney this past weekend - In both of those high-profile trauma cases involving gunshot wounds, the victims were moved to Lafayette for treatment. But why?

Officials at Lafayette General Medical Center say they have staff and resources in place that make them the region's trauma program.

When 7-year-old Gage Meche was brought there, hospital spokesman Daryl Cetnar said they are the region's trauma program.

"We are the closest trauma program in the region," he said. "We go from the Texas, Louisiana border all the way to the Atchafalaya Basin. We extend south to Franklin and north to just south of Alexandria. Lafayette General Medical Center is officially designated as a trauma program, currently going through protocols to become a level two trauma center."

Lake Charles Memorial Hospital spokesman Matt Felder says they're pursuing a trauma designation.

"We do get traumas here, life-threatening traumas, all of different magnitudes. But a lot of the decisions on where patients go is left up to the Louisiana Emergency Response Network or LERN. One of the things we are doing here at Memorial is ramping up our protocols and our programs to become an officially designated trauma center later this fall," said Felder.

Felder says emergency room expansion is under way.

Some time ago there was concern among some people about the small number of neurosurgeons in Lake Charles. However, Felder says there are now four in town that coordinate to cover emergencies.

A spokesman for Christus St. Patrick Hospital explains the trauma designation, saying it means Louisiana Emergency response network routes patients to the designated facilities based upon the available medical specialties (i.e. Neurosurgery, Pediatric Trauma surgeons, Orthopedic Surgeons, Critical care intensivists, etc.).

"Lafayette General, because it is a teaching hospital, has those medical specialties in greater availability than hospitals based here in Lake Charles," said spokesman Heather Hidalgo.

“They have additional medical specialties and resources than are currently available in Lake Charles proper, but all the hospitals in Lake Charles are working to remedy that,” said Hidalgo.

She explains Christus St. Patrick Health System is a designated Stroke and STEMI receiving center.

“We do share trauma calls with Lake Charles Memorial. Any additional trauma designation considered in the future will be due to our expansion,” she said.

A spokesman for LERN (Louisiana Emergency Response Network) says she is very excited that Lake Charles Memorial Hospital is seeking trauma center designation for the future.

A spokesman for Lake Area Medical Center says right now it is not pursuing a trauma level designation for its emergency services.

To learn more about the designations of hospitals, click HERE. The American Trauma Society provides detailed information on the many requirements that must be considered before achieving various designations.

