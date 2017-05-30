Iowa schools at enrollment capacity prepare for student growth - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Iowa schools at enrollment capacity prepare for student growth

IOWA, LA (KPLC) -

As Southwest Louisiana continues to grow, extra strain is put on schools forcing them to expand as well. After a recent announcement of another housing development in Iowa, many in the area raised concerns about the schools being able to handle additional students.

Mike Oakley, principal of Iowa High and Middle Schools says he has a total of about 1,040 students. When asked how many students he has room for, he responded with a smile "about 1,040."

There's no denying Iowa High and Middle Schools are at capacity.

"Our class sizes have grown from about 135 to about 165 right now," said Oakley, "and that's without any of this new construction being taken into consideration."

That new construction can be seen all around Iowa. The latest subdivision boasts 600-plus homes. Over the last few years, new pods have been built to accommodate more students.

"They built an eight-classroom pod in the back where our ELA and foreign languages are," Oakley said. "Then several years later they built one on the west side of our campus and our math and social studies are over there." 

More pods are on the way thanks to a $15 million bond approved for Calcasieu schools earlier this year.

However, Principal Oakley says enrollment growth means more than just extra classrooms.

"Another thing that doesn't get considered into this, is we're not going to sit on the floor once we get in the classroom. They have to have a desk. Teachers have to have a desk," he said, "So, there are other things that come along with this. The security systems that go in those buildings as well."

Extracurricular activities will also see an increase in participants leading to other issues.

"Your student groups: your student council, your cheerleaders, your band," Oakley said, "You know if the band grows we're looking at issues with that, because we are at capacity in the band room. If they get a whole lot bigger than they are right now, we might be kicking out a wall on the north side of the band and moving out towards the frontage road here."

Oakley looks on the bright side and sees an expanding tax base. Despite the logistical obstacles the growth presents, he says they are great problems to have.

We're told overpopulation is not a problem unique to Iowa schools. The bond approved in January will provide classroom pods at a total of 12 schools within the district.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

