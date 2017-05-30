Suspect in shooting of attorney arrested after chase, second sus - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Suspect in shooting of attorney arrested after chase, second suspect evades capture

By Johnathan Manning, Digital Content Producer
Kenneth Pattum (Source: Calcasieu Correctional Center) Kenneth Pattum (Source: Calcasieu Correctional Center)
Robert Handy (Source: Calcasieu Correctional Center) Robert Handy (Source: Calcasieu Correctional Center)
One shooting suspect was arrested but another got away after a police chase Monday night, authorities said.

Kenneth M. Pattum, 27, of Jennings was apprehended, but Robert J. Handy, 27, of Lake Charles, fled on foot.

Both are suspects in the shooting of local attorney Jonathan Brown at Brown's Iowa home early Sunday morning.

Deputies spotted Handy's maroon F-150 pickup truck (which was seen leaving the scene on P.E. Daigle Road early Sunday morning) in the parking lot of a closed business on Swisco Road in Sulphur around 10:30 p.m. Monday, said Kim Myers, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman. When deputies approached, Handy took off. Deputies pursued him for about five miles before he drove off the road near E. Burton and Smith roads, where he and Pattum fled on foot. Pattum was captured, but Handy got away.

Pattum was arrested on two counts of attempted second-degree murder and resisting an officer by flight. Judge Michael Canaday set Pattum’s bond at $1.3 million.

A warrant has been issued for Handy on two counts of attempted second-degree murder. Canaday set his bond at $1.3 million.

Myers asked anyone knowing the whereabouts of Handy to call lead Det. Roland Jones at 431-8015 or 911. Leave a message for Jones if he is unable to answer the phone.

