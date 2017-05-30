FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Off and on periods of rain likely through the week

Most of Southwest Louisiana missed the heaviest rainfall today, as the bulk of the rain this morning moved into Acadiana. Although there were off and on periods of light rain and these may continue into the evening hours. But significant rainfall looks unlikely at least on a widespread basis.

It will be warm and muggy overnight with lows ranging from the upper 60s to low 70s by Wednesday morning. Rain chances look low overnight and will be held at 20 to 30%.

Wednesday through Friday are not likely to be much different than the past few days and that means periods of rain along with periods of no rain. The daily chance of rain will be 60%, but it is important to note that it will not rain all day every day. It is nearly impossible to pinpoint when and where the rain will occur, it could remain offshore or farther to our east, or it could impact Southwest Louisiana. Temperatures will be held down by clouds and rain with highs only reaching the low to possibly mid 80s each day, and if we see more rain some areas may not get out of the 70s. Morning lows will warm too with most areas near 70 degrees.

The forecast for the weekend does not look any different. Daily rain chances will be 60% through Sunday. If you have outdoor plans for the weekend it would be best to have an indoor alternative plan. But don’t cancel your plans entirely, we still have time to refine the forecast. Based on the past few days though it is quite possible some outdoor activities may be just fine depending on the timing of the rain.

Rainfall amounts are even trickier to pinpoint, but on average each day could see one-half to nearly one inch of rain. Obviously, some areas could see more while other significantly less. Through the weekend rainfall totals could reach several inches in some areas.

We will finally get back to a more normal weather pattern by next week. But that still means a daily chance of rain in the afternoon hours. However, the rain is more scattered in nature and the chance of rain is more in the 30 to 40% range.

Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton

