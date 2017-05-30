Most of Southwest Louisiana missed the heaviest rainfall today, as the bulk of the rain this morning moved into Acadiana. Although there were off and on periods of light rain and these may continue into the evening hours. But significant rainfall looks unlikely at least on a widespread basis. It will be warm and muggy overnight with lows ranging from the upper 60s to low 70s by Wednesday morning. Rain chances look low overnight and will be held at 20 to 30%...