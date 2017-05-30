Two accused of assaulting woman in shower then raping her while third man watched

Most of Southwest Louisiana missed the heaviest rainfall today, as the bulk of the rain this morning moved into Acadiana. Although there were off and on periods of light rain and these may continue into the evening hours. But significant rainfall looks unlikely at least on a widespread basis. It will be warm and muggy overnight with lows ranging from the upper 60s to low 70s by Wednesday morning. Rain chances look low overnight and will be held at 20 to 30%...More >>
Most of Southwest Louisiana missed the heaviest rainfall today, as the bulk of the rain this morning moved into Acadiana. Although there were off and on periods of light rain and these may continue into the evening hours. But significant rainfall looks unlikely at least on a widespread basis. It will be warm and muggy overnight with lows ranging from the upper 60s to low 70s by Wednesday morning. Rain chances look low overnight and will be held at 20 to 30%...More >>
Two men sexually assaulted a woman while she was taking a shower, then forced her into a bedroom and raped her while a third man watched, authorities said. Calcasieu sheriff's deputies responded to the call in Sulphur at 11:20 p.m. Thursday, May 25, said Kim Myers, Calcasieu Sheriff's Office spokeswoman. Jose C. Martinez, 22, of Sulphur and Jimmy Alvarez, 24, also of Sulphur, were arrested at the residence and charged with first-degree rape. Judge Michael Canaday set bond for both m...More >>
Two men sexually assaulted a woman while she was taking a shower, then forced her into a bedroom and raped her while a third man watched, authorities said. Calcasieu sheriff's deputies responded to the call in Sulphur at 11:20 p.m. Thursday, May 25, said Kim Myers, Calcasieu Sheriff's Office spokeswoman. Jose C. Martinez, 22, of Sulphur and Jimmy Alvarez, 24, also of Sulphur, were arrested at the residence and charged with first-degree rape. Judge Michael Canaday set bond for both m...More >>
"Without them, we'd probably be like these other countries enslaved, but we are free!" As Veterans like Don Hall and others prepared for the Memorial Day parade, each one remembered why they were there and their experiences beforehand.More >>
"Without them, we'd probably be like these other countries enslaved, but we are free!" As Veterans like Don Hall and others prepared for the Memorial Day parade, each one remembered why they were there and their experiences beforehand.More >>
High schoolers are vying for their ticket to nationals at the High School Finals Rodeo.More >>
High schoolers are vying for their ticket to nationals at the High School Finals Rodeo.More >>