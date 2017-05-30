Two accused of assaulting woman in shower then raping her while - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

BREAKING

Two accused of assaulting woman in shower then raping her while third man watched

Posted By Johnathan Manning, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Calcasieu Correctional Center) (Source: Calcasieu Correctional Center)
Ricardo Valadez (Source: Calcasieu Correctional Center) Ricardo Valadez (Source: Calcasieu Correctional Center)
Jimmy Alvarez (Source: Calcasieu Correctional Center) Jimmy Alvarez (Source: Calcasieu Correctional Center)
Jose Martinez (Source: Calcasieu Correctional Center) Jose Martinez (Source: Calcasieu Correctional Center)
SULPHUR, LA (KPLC) -

Two men sexually assaulted a woman while she was taking a shower, then forced her into a bedroom and raped her while a third man watched, authorities said.

Deputies responded to the call in Sulphur at 11:20 p.m. Thursday, May 25, said Kim Myers, Calcasieu Sheriff's Office spokeswoman.

Jose C. Martinez, 22, of Sulphur and Jimmy Alvarez, 24, also of Sulphur, were arrested at the residence and charged with first-degree rape. Judge Michael Canaday set bond for both men at $1.25 million.

Myers said authorities are looking for a third man, Ricardo C. Valadez, of LaPorte, Texas, who left the home before deputies arrived. Myers asked anyone with information on his whereabouts to call 337-491-3605 or Crime Stoppers at 337-439-2222.

The woman was staying at her friend's residence while her friend was at work, Myers said. All three men were subleasing rooms at the home.

Myers said the woman told authorities the men entered the bathroom while the woman was showering. Martinez and Valadez got in the shower and sexually assaulted her while Alvarez watched. The men then forced the victim onto the bed and Martinez and Valadez held her down and raped her while Alvarez watched. When Martinez and Valadez left the room, Alvarez attempted to rape her. When Alvarez left the room, she locked herself in the bathroom and called a friend, who called authorities.

Martinez and Alvarez were arrested at the residence. Martinez confirmed to detectives that the victim said "no" numerous times, but they continued, Myers said.

Deputy Christopher Daigle is the arresting deputy and Det. Michelle Robinson is the lead investigator.

