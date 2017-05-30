Louisiana high school rodeo finals continues this week at Burton Coliseum

Oscar the horse with Remey Parrott, Kati Murphy, Logan Fontenot and Skylar Canik. (Source: Kayla Courvell/KPLC)

The Louisiana High School Rodeo Finals continues this week at the Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles.

Local high schoolers Remey Parrott, Kati Murphy and Logan Fontenot are vying for their ticket to nationals that will be held in Gillette, Wyoming in July.

Calf roper, Logan Fontenot said, “Most of the time it’s just as much mental as it is physical.”

From calf roping, to barrel racing, competitors spend hours a day practicing for this competition.

“It’s the end goal for everybody,” said Fontenot. “To go out my senior year would just round out my rodeo career.”

And although many of the students are competing for nationals, Miss Louisiana High School Rodeo Queen, Skylar Canik is closing the door.

Canik gives up her title on Saturday, but during her reign, she made quite the name for herself in the rodeo world.

“I went to nationals last year,” Canik said. “I got top 10 out of all the states so I’m proud of myself.”

And while Canik’s rodeo pageant career ends, Kati Murphy is looking toward a national spot with her younger sister.

“It’s all we work for,” Murphy said. “I think doing it with my little sister makes me want to experience nationals with her.”

Murphy spends hours with her sibling working on barrel racing and pole bending and although her sister is younger, Murphy says it only makes her better.

“I think having them always follow me around, makes me a role model for them and for others,” Murphy added. “I think practicing with them makes me a better person and competitor.”

The rodeo begins at 6 p.m. throughout the week and will last until Saturday, June 3.

Competitors need to place in the top 4 to earn a spot at nationals.

