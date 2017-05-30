Louisiana high school rodeo finals continues this week at Burton Coliseum

"Without them, we'd probably be like these other countries enslaved, but we are free!" As Veterans like Don Hall and others prepared for the Memorial Day parade, each one remembered why they were there and their experiences beforehand.More >>
High schoolers are vying for their ticket to nationals at the High School Finals Rodeo.More >>
A shooting on Saturday night is being investigated by Calcasieu Parish Sheriffs Office.More >>
Chef Scott Landry, known for his Cajun food and his quick wit, has taken his comedy dinner show to 44 states and 7 foreign countries. He'll be bringing his dinner show to Lake Charles VFW Post 2130 on Lake Street on June 20.More >>
