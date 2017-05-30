FIRST ALERT UPDATE: Heavy rain threat stays east of Lake Charles today

Thunderstorms continue to encompass most of the southern and southeastern Louisiana this morning where some flash flooding is underway across portions of Iberia and St. Mary parishes, while stronger storms are note as far west as Vermilion and eastern Cameron parishes moving toward the northeast.

The cut-off line for the heaviest areas of rain are just east of the Lake Charles area, leaving the majority of Southwest Louisiana with just a few lighter showers through the remainder of the morning and afternoon.

I expect this complex of storms to eventually weaken before raining itself over southeastern Louisiana, thereby robbing the atmosphere of a lot of available energy it would need to spawn additional thunderstorms across the Lake Charles area this afternoon.

I have reduced the rain chances a bit for our area because of what has transpired this morning, but will leave in the mention of a few lighter showers that will still be possible although a lot of areas may miss out altogether on rain today.

The next couple of days will only carry a 40% chance of mainly afternoon thunderstorms with another increased chance of rain Friday and into the weekend.

A deep layer of tropical moisture will surge northward from the southern Gulf of Mexico, sending a surge of moisture over Louisiana and thereby enhancing our rain chances back to a 60% chance for Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Rainfall totals of 3 to 5 inches are still possible by the end of the weekend.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry