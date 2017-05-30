FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rainy pattern continues for several more days

Early morning rains continue to fall across Southwest Louisiana as a couple of upper level impulses move across the northern Gulf and are resulting in rain across Cameron, Calcasieu, Jeff Davis and Allen parishes. This cluster of rain will continue to track northeast while another area over the Gulf of Mexico will move onshore closer to 6:00 a.m. across coastal Cameron Parish, taking a similar track.

Rain chances should begin to taper down by mid to late morning with a few hours of drier weather before more scattered showers and thunderstorms return by this afternoon. Rain chances go back up to 60% today which will keep afternoon highs cooler in the lower 80s.

Most of the rain and storms will come to an end by early this evening with mostly cloudy skies overnight and lows in the lower 70s.

More rain is on the way for Wednesday and Thursday with the most of the rain for the next couple of days confined to the afternoon hours in the form of scattered thunderstorms, thanks in part to a stalled front over the area which will continue to provide the area with healthy rain chances ahead.

Computer models are now latching on to another upper level disturbance moving out of the southwesterly flow aloft that will move over the area by Friday which will again bring a higher 60% rain chance to the area.

This influx of deep tropical moisture will stick around through the weekend, keeping rain chances high and temperatures in the lower 80s. Rain chances remain at 60% for both Saturday and Sunday ahead of a front that is forecast to move through by early Monday, cutting off our tropical feed and hopefully bringing an end to the higher rain chances by early next week.

Forecast rainfall amounts of up to 5 inches will be possible through early next week with localized areas receiving even more than that by next Monday.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry