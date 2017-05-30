WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: New warning from ER doctors about t - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: New warning from ER doctors about the number of children injured by guns

By KPLC Digital Staff
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

Deputies in Calcasieu Parish are still looking for two men in connection with the shooting of Lake Charles attorney Jonathan Brown.

Chef Scott Landry, known for his Cajun food and his quick wit, has taken his comedy dinner show to 44 states and 7 foreign countries.

Whether recorded or live, "Taps" is a short but powerful tune that serves as a reminder of those who are no longer with us.

A new warning from ER doctors about the number of children injured by guns: a recent report shows 20,000 kids will be rushed to the hospital this year suffering gunshot wounds. How many of these are accidental? We’ll have that report making national headlines this morning.

Plus, a source close to the family of Manuel Noriega says the former Panamanian dictator has died at age 83.

And Tiger Woods blames his DUI on a mixture of medications that he says he wasn't aware would affect him so strongly.

In weather, there is a 60% chance of rain Tuesday. Showers and thunderstorms are possible any time during the day, but more likely in the afternoon. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

