Veterans honored at Jennings Memorial Day Parade

"Without them, we'd probably be like these other countries enslaved, but we are free!"

As Veterans like Don Hall and others prepared for the Memorial Day parade, each one remembered why they were there and their experiences beforehand.

"For us to honor our fallen comrades," said Hall.

"1975 is when I joined the military," said Clinton Perry. "For me, it was an exciting time."

For the kids at the parade, today was also an exciting time.

They also remembered Marcus Cain - a soldier from Jennings who was killed in Iraq in 2006.

"He was a good person. He served our country." said Zakeegan Lennette of Jennings.

"They fight for us. They fight for us to be free," said Keidrick Gary.

The rain didn't limit the enthusiasm.

It's an honor to celebrate a day like this when you can find young people and older people come together."

"We didn't let the rain stop us. Of course we're not in the rain now, but we started in the rain, which was a great day."

After the parade, a ceremony at Marcus Cain Memorial Park to pray for the ones who are no longer with us.

For parade representative Inez Henry, that is what it is all about.

"I have three children. Two in the Army and one in the Air Force. My brother was in the Air Force. My Dad was in the Army. I feel honored to be involved in Memorial Day services."

