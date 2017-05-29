TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic near Lacassine due to car fire

Whether recorded or live, the melody known as "Taps" is recognized among all military branches. A short but powerful tune that serves as a reminder of those who are no longer with us. "I lost a dear cousin at the age of 19 years old in Vietnam," said Robert Brankline a Maplewood Hollywood Lions Club member and veteran. On this Memorial Day, Brankline is just one of the thousands of people and families remembering their loved ones. ...