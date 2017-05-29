TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic near Lacassine due to car fire - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic near Lacassine due to car fire

(Source: KPLC) (Source: KPLC)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

Traffic is backed up on I-10 E near Lacassine due to a car fire.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly